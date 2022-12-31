Hrithik Roshan says stardom is a ‘burden’ that he carries: ‘It’s been given to me’

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen on the big screen in Vikram Vedha, feels immense gratitude and a sense of security when he is praised as an actor. However, he feels that the expectations that come with being a star feel like a burdene. The actor, who made his debut with in 2000 with the film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, became an overnight sensation. Ever since, he has been part of several hit films such as Agneepath, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Krrish, among many others.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Hrithik spoke about what it feels like to be called a good actor. He said, “When someone refers to me as an actor, a good actor, or talks about to me as the actor that I am, it’s such a warm safe, secure, fulfilled vibration inside. I am comfortable.”

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan recalls dissuading his father from casting Shah Rukh Khan in a film, landing Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai role as a result

He added, “This is not true for everyone, it just basically goes to show that I am actually more comfortable, calm and me and more myself being the actor. The star is the responsibility. I am very grateful for it, don’t get me wrong, I am very thankful, this is something I cherish. I know it’s been given to me, it’s a gift but it’s a burden that I carry. And, I have to work very hard to thrive. I don’t want to survive, I want to thrive in it, but it’s a journey. As an actor I feel very, very relaxed when there are no expectations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Commenting on his early performances, Hrithik said in the same interview that his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan helped him understand that the times have changed. He said, “My favourite performance which I thought would last was Koi Mil Gaya. I was so close to that character. Very recently, proudly, secretly proud, I showed the film to my boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While watching that film through their eyes, I could just tell that I did too much. The world is changed. Everything is evolved.”

Going forward, Hrithik has Fighter in the pipeline. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone.