Hrithik Roshan on father Rakesh Roshan’s health: We begin again, and again

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who had last updated his followers about father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s cancer and the consequent successful surgery, recently took to Twitter once again to let the world know that the family is not backing down in the face of adversity.

Tweeting a couple of photos with his mother Pinkie Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan, the actor wrote, “Cant stop. Wont stop. We begin again. And again.” By the looks of it, the pictures were taken after the director had been discharged from the hospital.

Cant stop. Wont stop.

We begin again.

And again. pic.twitter.com/Zs9Kzb7TyD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 11, 2019

A few days ago, Hrithik had taken to Instagram to share an inspiring post about his father’s health. The post read, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad.”

The post had attracted everyone’s attention, with even the Prime Minister tweeting at the actor. Post the success of the surgery, Hrithik shared a picture on social media with his loved ones and the caption read, “And he’s up and about. Power of love! Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through. Today was a great day.”

Hrithik recently celebrated his 45th birthday with friends and family, as wishes from the industry poured in from all quarters.