scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

‘Cutest’ Hrithik Roshan notices pencil in ‘anomaly’ Saba Azad’s hair. Watch her new video, liked by Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were first spotted by photographers as they walked out of a restaurant hand-in-hand in Mumbai. Since then the two have been having cute exchanges on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 7, 2022 4:07:18 pm
hrithik roshan saba azadHrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating actor-singer Saba Azad. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, a singer and an actor, once again engaged in a cute exchange on social media. Though Hrithik and Saba have not publicly talked about their relationship, their regular public appearances together and their comments on each other’s social media posts, are hints enough for their fans to get excited.

On Saturday, Saba posted a video of herself crooning a song dedicated to Heer. In the video, she seems to be at her home, wearing comfortable clothes with her hair tied in a bun. As Saba shared the video on Instagram, Hrithik noticed the pencil in her hair and commented, “That pencil only adds to the contrast of all that you are as a human. Anomaly I say 🔥🔥.”

Like many others, Saba found Hrithik’s observation ‘cute’. She replied to him, “@hrithikroshan hey thanks :) trust you to find value in my stationary – you the cutest – ok bye :)”

saba azad hrithik roshan Hrithik Roshan’s comment on Saba Azad’s Instagram post.

Amid their adorable exchange, hairstylist Sapna Bhavani noted, “@hrithikroshan tumhari aawaz bhi kaafi mast hai. Remember you singing tere jaisa yaar kaha at the salon years back 😍.” Many others showered love for Saba’s singing including actors Shreya Dhanwantry, Saloni Batra, and Imaad Shah. Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan also reacted to Saba’s video.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad are sharing cute exchanges on Instagram like a new couple, Sussanne Khan comments ‘so rad’

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted by photographers as they walked out of a restaurant hand-in-hand in Mumbai. They also often make appearances in posts shared by Sussanne Khan.

Also read |Hrithik Roshan thinks rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad looks ‘timeless’ in new photos

Saba was last seen in the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys alongside Jim Sarbh. Hrithik will next be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Fatima Sana Sheikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzles at Thar screening; Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also attend

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement