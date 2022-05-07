‘Cutest’ Hrithik Roshan notices pencil in ‘anomaly’ Saba Azad’s hair. Watch her new video, liked by Sussanne Khan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, a singer and an actor, once again engaged in a cute exchange on social media. Though Hrithik and Saba have not publicly talked about their relationship, their regular public appearances together and their comments on each other’s social media posts, are hints enough for their fans to get excited.

On Saturday, Saba posted a video of herself crooning a song dedicated to Heer. In the video, she seems to be at her home, wearing comfortable clothes with her hair tied in a bun. As Saba shared the video on Instagram, Hrithik noticed the pencil in her hair and commented, “That pencil only adds to the contrast of all that you are as a human. Anomaly I say 🔥🔥.”

Like many others, Saba found Hrithik’s observation ‘cute’. She replied to him, “@hrithikroshan hey thanks :) trust you to find value in my stationary – you the cutest – ok bye :)”

Amid their adorable exchange, hairstylist Sapna Bhavani noted, “@hrithikroshan tumhari aawaz bhi kaafi mast hai. Remember you singing tere jaisa yaar kaha at the salon years back 😍.” Many others showered love for Saba’s singing including actors Shreya Dhanwantry, Saloni Batra, and Imaad Shah. Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan also reacted to Saba’s video.

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted by photographers as they walked out of a restaurant hand-in-hand in Mumbai. They also often make appearances in posts shared by Sussanne Khan.

Saba was last seen in the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys alongside Jim Sarbh. Hrithik will next be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone in his kitty.