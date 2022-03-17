Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie finds Saba Azad’s photos ‘too cute’, his niece Suranika sends her halwa

Actor Saba Azad’s photos on Instagram are not just leaving rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan impressed, but even his family. A new click posted by the 36-year-old caught the attention of Hrithik‘s mother Pinkie Roshan, who could hold back her appreciation for the Rocket Boys actor.

Saba has been sharing several pictures from a recent photoshoot where she went all retro. She is flaunting the style of Audrey Hepburn. In the latest upload on Thursday, she wrote in the caption, “Iv looked at too many vintage magazines. Some more outtakes from the day I tried and failed miserably at channelling the Hepburn!! But hey it was fun anyway.” Pinkie Roshan left a comment that read, “This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn.”

Also read | Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad are sharing cute exchanges on Instagram like a new couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

This isn’t the first time that people close to Hrithik Roshan have appreciated Saba Azad on Instagram. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently wrote, “Soooo radddddd. Lovvve this!!!” on a video Saba posted from one of her earlier screen tests.

On Wednesday, Saba took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of a bowl of halwa sent to her by Suranika, daughter of Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan. Gushing about the sweet, Saba wrote in the text, “Oh my goodness…Suranika is that halwaaaaaa? I die…I die of joy. Bless you sweet girl – all puns intended.”

Saba Azad in her Instagram stories, posted a photo of halwa sent to her by Hrithik Roshan’s niece, Suranika. Saba Azad in her Instagram stories, posted a photo of halwa sent to her by Hrithik Roshan’s niece, Suranika.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad started hogging headlines after being spotted together on dinner outings few weeks ago. Saba was later photographed with the Roshans on a Sunday lunch get-together too.

Hrithik also gives her regular shout-outs on Instagram, including one for her music gig with Imaad Shah. He called her an “extraordinary human” sometime back.

The two are yet to make their relationship official.