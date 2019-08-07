Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather and filmmaker J Om Prakash passes away

Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather and Bollywood filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday.

The news of his death was shared by actor Deepak Parashar on social media.

“My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti,” the actor tweeted with a photo of himself with the late filmmaker.

J Om Prakash directed hit films like Rajesh Khanna starrer Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakhir Kyon? (1985), Jeetendra’s Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), Apna Bana Lo (1982), Arpan (1983) and Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). Apart from producing and directing films, Prakash also served as the President of the Film Federation of India.

His daughter Pinky is married to actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. His grandson Hrithik Roshan was said to be really close to him. Hrithik even gifted him a Mercedes car a couple of years ago.