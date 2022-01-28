‘Hrithik Roshan came in a Maruti, I drove a Mercedes’: Ameesha Patel reflects on ‘snobbish, arrogant’ tag

Actor Ameesha Patel admitted in an interview that back when she was starting out, her contemporaries would have certain friends in the media, whom they’d ask to spin certain negative stories about their competitors in the industry. But Ameesha said that she has stayed away from industry ‘politics’ and has never spoken ill of anyone.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor recalled how people would make fun of her for arriving on the set of her debut film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in a Mercedes car, while her co-star Hrithik Roshan came in a Maruti.

“I was portrayed as arrogant and snobbish and this typical south Bombay rich brat. Because on the sets, I would not indulge in idle gossip and bitching about people or talking them down. I would never have a negative word to say if someone else has a hit, I would always be happy that he or she has done a great job,” she said.

Ameesha added, “I used to read books. I am a bookworm. I can read a book in three days. So I used to get told that ‘Ameesha ji arrogant hai, pata nahi apne aap ko kya samajhti hai (Who does she think she is). Just because she is from a big khandaan, on the first day of shoot she came driving in a Mercedes. They used to make fun that Hrithik came in a Maruti, Ameesha came in a Mercedes. But there was nothing to show off. That was my upbringing, my hobby. I was never brought up to talk bad or ill about anyone. My grandmother would whack me if she heard me talking (ill of anyone).”

After making her debut in 2000, Ameesha appeared in the hit film Gadar-Ek Prem Katha. She is currently working on a sequel to the film, with co-star Sunny Deol. But in recent years, she has not appeared in mainstream hits. Speaking about the career ups-and-downs that she has experienced, she said that she has always had the support of her friends and colleagues, and that even in her worst times, she could count on them.