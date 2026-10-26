‘Hrithik Roshan lucky to have Saba Azad’: Ex Sussanne Khan credits her for ‘stability’

Sussanne Khan, who was married to Hrithik Roshan for 13 years before they parted ways, recently opened up about finding love again with Arslan Goni at a time when she had lost faith in relationships. The interior designer has been making headlines as she speaks about her son Hrehaan Roshan’s newly launched songs. However, in a recent interview, she also spoke about how Arslan brought love and companionship into her life after her divorce from Hrithik. She also addressed Hrithik’s relationship with Saba Azad.

Speaking about Arslan, Sussanne told The Times of India, “I am very lucky to have met him. He is an incredible man and he completes my heart.” She claimed that both of them met at the right time in life because they “really needed each other” to give each other the love that they have.

She added, “We always tell each other that no matter what, we are going to have a really good life. We have made up our minds. Whatever the tide throws in, we have got each other. That is the main thing.”

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Sussanne, who recently launched her jewellery collection, Oh My God!, in collaboration with Ektara Jewels, said she feels fortunate to have a secure relationship while also pursuing her career and spending time with her children.

She shared there’s no chance that the universe will not make things work if you put your heart and soul into it. “It’s all about just enjoying the moment and giving it your best. And age is just a number. I still feel like I am 20 years old.”

She added, “God has given me this time and moment in life where I am in a very secure relationship with Arslan. I have a great career, I have the most beautiful and amazing children, I am very happy with the way everything is right now.”

Sussanne credits Saba for her secure relationship

Sussanne also praised Hrithik’s partner, actor Saba Azad, crediting her for the sense of stability and happiness in their lives.

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“I must say that even Hrithik’s partner, Saba, is an incredible girl and an amazing human being. I think he is very lucky to have found her. All of us are feeling happy and secure in our relationships now,” she said.

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Speaking about co-parenting with her former husband, Sussanne added, “Hrithik and I will always share a great bond. We are parents to our beautiful kids, and we all have a great connection. This is, again, a blessing of life — that we are all in a happy place.”

Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 and announced their separation in 2013. Following their divorce, both moved on in their personal lives, with Hrithik dating Saba and Sussanne finding love with Arslan. Despite their separation, the former couple have maintained an amicable relationship and continued to prioritise their children. They even lived together during the Covid-19 lockdown to co-parent their sons.

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When Sussanne spoke about her divorce with Hrithik

In a 2016 interview with Femina, Sussanne had opened up about her decision to separate from Hrithik.

“We had reached a stage in our lives where I decided that it’s better we weren’t together. It was important to be aware and not be in a false relationship,” she said.

She added, “We are close (friends). We do chat a lot even though we don’t hang out together anymore. But above all, we are very committed to our children. We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it’s important to put our differences aside and protect them.”

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are parents to two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.