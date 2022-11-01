scorecardresearch
‘Thank you for existing’: Hrithik Roshan has a love-soaked birthday wish for girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official when they walked hand in hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik wished his girlfriend with a heartfelt wish.

hrithik roshan saba azad birthdayHrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for several months. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wished his girlfriend and actor, Saba Azad on her birthday. Saba, who was last seen in SonyLIV’s web show Rocket Boys, turned 37 on Tuesday. Hrithik and Saba have been dating for several months, and have been spotted together at various events. They made their relationship official when they walked hand in hand at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Hrithik chose to wish Saba by sharing her picture from probably one of her stage shows. In the picture, Saba looks immersed in her performance as she holds a mike in her hand. Along with the photo, the Vikram Vedha actor wrote, “🌈The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. 🌈”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik concluded his heartfelt note by thanking Saba for ‘existing’. He added, “Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday ❤️ 1/11/2022.”

Hrithik and Saba have fans going gaga over them, every time they step out. They are loved for their endearing chemistry and also for their lovey-dovey conversations on social media. They do not shy away from showering love on each other through Instagram. Saba also spends time with the Roshan family and also seems to share a good bond with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

On the work front, Saba has been seen in the streaming projects Feels Like Ishq and Rocket Boys. She recently wrapped the shoot of her film Songs of Paradise, in which she will be seen along with Soni Razdan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will next be seen in the action-thriller film, Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Siddharth Anand the film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Hrithik.

