Hrithik Roshan and mom Pinkie laugh as dad Rakesh says, ‘Arrey, wig pehenna bhool gaya’. Watch throwback video

Simi Garewal recently shared a clip of the time when the Roshan family had made an appearance on her popular talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. That video is basically a behind-the-scene glimpse of the goof-ups and hilarity that takes place off the camera while these celebs shoot more serious stuff in front of it.

The said video was reshared by Hrithik Roshan‘s mother Pinkie Roshan on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Lovely moments thankyou friend @simigarewalofficial.” Hrithik also responded to it, and wrote “Hahaha.”

In the clip, we see Simi asking her make-up assistant and her famous guests — Hrithik Roshan, Pinkie Roshan and Rakesh Roshan — whether she has some lipstick on her teeth. This immediately makes Pinkie ask her husband if she has something on her teeth as well. Meanwhile, Hrithik feels the need for a chicken sandwich, and even Rakesh Roshan is seen making light of his baldness: “Arey! Main wig pehenna bhool gaya! (Oh, I forgot to put on my wig!).”

Simi has been sharing such BTS moments that took place on her sets years ago when she used to shoot for Star World’s chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan has his plate full with an eclectic variety of projects. Roshan will be seen in the actioner Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The actor will also reprise the role of Vedha Betaal, which was played by Vijay Sethupathi in the original Vikram Vedha movie. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in the role of R Madhavan, as Vikram.