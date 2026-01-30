Hrithik Roshan lauds sister Sunaina as she opens about her battle with alcoholism: ‘The hardest thing I ever did was…’

Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, has previously spoken at length about her struggles with alcohol addiction and how her brother played a crucial role in her journey towards recovery. Now, once again, she has opened up about her experience, this time highlighting how acknowledging the problem became the solution she had long been searching for. On Thursday, Sunaina took to Instagram to share a reel of herself speaking directly to the camera, reflecting on her journey and the lessons she has learned along the way.

Sunaina said, “The hardest thing I ever did was was admit that I have a problem, and that changed everything. Addiction can take many forms: food, alcohol, even habits. We don’t even realize we’re clinging onto them. I had alcoholism, and at one point, an unhealthy relationship with sweets and even junk food. It wasn’t easy, but with the right mindset, a lot of support, and the courage to talk about it, I was able to pull myself out.”