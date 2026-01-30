Hrithik Roshan lauds sister Sunaina as she opens about her battle with alcoholism: ‘The hardest thing I ever did was…’

After Sunaina Roshan posted a reel raising awareness about battling alcohol addiction, Hrithik Roshan showed his support.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiJan 30, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Sunaina RoshanSunaina Roshan opened about her battle with alcohol addiction. (Photo: Sunaina Roshan, Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, has previously spoken at length about her struggles with alcohol addiction and how her brother played a crucial role in her journey towards recovery. Now, once again, she has opened up about her experience, this time highlighting how acknowledging the problem became the solution she had long been searching for. On Thursday, Sunaina took to Instagram to share a reel of herself speaking directly to the camera, reflecting on her journey and the lessons she has learned along the way.

Sunaina said, “The hardest thing I ever did was was admit that I have a problem, and that changed everything. Addiction can take many forms: food, alcohol, even habits. We don’t even realize we’re clinging onto them. I had alcoholism, and at one point, an unhealthy relationship with sweets and even junk food. It wasn’t easy, but with the right mindset, a lot of support, and the courage to talk about it, I was able to pull myself out.”

She went on to share what her recovery journey has taught her, emphasising that healing is about progress rather than perfection. She added: “What I’ve learned is this: addiction does not define you, but it does demand that you face it. You don’t have to do it alone. Be mindful, be strong, and remember, it isn’t about perfection, it’s about progress. Take it one step at a time, and don’t be afraid to reach out for support, any kind of support, in fact. If someone you know needs to hear this, share it with them. I know that you are unbreakable.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Following her post, Sunaina’s comments section was flooded with messages of appreciation from well-wishers, thanking her for speaking openly about a subject that often carries stigma. Hrithik Roshan also reacted to the post, writing, “Love you didi”, while her father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, commented, “So true, you are an inspiration”. Her mother, Pinkie Roshan, added her support as well, writing, “Bravo”.

Also Read | 'Mayasabha should have been shut down at least 50 times': Rahi Anil Barve says it's extremely risky to create original stories

Earlier, in a conversation with Galatta India, Sunaina had recalled the moment she realised she needed professional help. She said, “I started drinking slowly. For me, a can of beer became probably six cans of beer at a time. There were days I’d drink from morning to evening. One day, I realised I don’t remember what I did the previous evening. So that was very scary. Imagine going to somebody’s house and not remember what you’ve spoken. I’d be banged out the next morning.”

In another conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunaina also spoke about her time in rehab, where she underwent a 28-day addiction treatment programme. Describing the experience, she said she was confined to a room and was “grilled” by six to seven counsellors. “I didn’t sleep for 28 days. They just asked you questions one after the other, just taking it all out of your system. We had our breakfast by 6-6:30. No perfumes, no sugar, no chocolates, nothing that’s addictive.”

