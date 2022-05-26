Hrithik Roshan posts mirror selfie before makeover: ‘Last post with beard’

Hrithik Roshan and his date Saba Azad were definitely head turners at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Hrithik, who came for the party with Saba, has shared a mirror selfie where he is looking as sharp as ever.

However, the actor’s fans are now excited to see his new clean-shaven look as he shared that he will be getting rid of his beard, his look from Vikram Vedha where he stars along with Saif Ali Khan. Reportedly Hrithik is soon going to start shooting for Krrish 4, and Fighter that also stars Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik captioned his selfie: “Last night. Also last post with beard. 🥳.” Hrithik here, is seen in a slick black suit. Saba wore a black dress for the party.

As soon as Hrithik dropped this selfie, his fans have been reacting to it and pouring in a lot of love for the handsome actor. Actor Uday Chopra wrote, “Dude!!!,” A fan commented on his picture by writing, “Uffff🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another fan wrote, “It’s Already 42°C sir…Don’t Raise the Temperature,” yet another fan asked if the actor is prepping for Krrish 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

At Karan Johar’s party while Hrithik’s date was Saba Azad while his former wife, Sussanne Khan came with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. Hrithik and Sussanne co-parent their two sons, Hridaan and Hrihaan.

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted by photographers as they walked out of a restaurant hand-in-hand in Mumbai, earlier this year. They also often make appearances in posts shared by Sussanne Khan. The couple also partied with Sussanne and Arslan in Goa, a couple of months ago, along with Pooja Bedi.