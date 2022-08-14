scorecardresearch
Hrithik Roshan calls Laal Singh Chaddha ‘magnificent’ and urges fans to watch the film amid boycott calls

Hrithik Roshan and Hansal Mehta shared their reviews of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, amid the boycott calls surrounding the film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 9:44:27 am
Hrithik Roshan extends support to Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

While Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha struggles at the box office, Bollywood celebrities continue to extend their support to the film, which is a remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. Hrithik Roshan shared his review of the film, calling it ‘magnificent’.

Hrithik wrote, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.”

Also Read |Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had also tweeted his review of the film, “Watched #LaalSinghChaddha. It is a very engaging film made with passion and love. Maybe a bit too overstated emotionally and a bit superficial politically for my taste but a film made with so much care, heart and honesty. It deserves to succeed. So much to admire.” In another tweet he wrote, “But truth is I found myself either moist eyed or smiling for a major part of the film. Go watch #LaalSinghChaddha. Stop spreading Malaria.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is performing far below expectations at the box office, despite its star cast and hefty budget. After a low opening, the film witnessed a 40 per cent drop on its second day, and a minor improvement on the third day. While mixed reviews have hindered the film’s progress at the box office, the calls for boycott prior to the release worsened the situation as well. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the boycott calls have impacted the film’s performance. “STOP being in denial about #Boycott calls *not* affecting film biz… The fact is, these #Boycott calls *HAVE* made a dent and impacted the #BO numbers of #LaalSinghChaddha specifically… Face it!.”

At present, Laal Singh Chaddha has made around Rs 27 crore in total. It is still faring better than Akshay Kumar’s film, Raksha Bandhan. Both the films are continuing Bollywood’s unlucky streak in the post-pandemic era, as only a handful of films have managed to emerge as successes, while others like Dhaakad, Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera and Bachchan Pandey did not perform well at the box office.

