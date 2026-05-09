‘Hrithik Roshan said kick me if needed; he was in wet mud’: Amit Behl recalls Lakshya shoot

Remember the scene from The Dirty Picture where an excited Silk Smitha, played by Vidya Balan, takes her mother to a theatre to watch a tiny scene she had done in a film? Proudly telling everyone around her, “This is my film,” she is left heartbroken when she realises her scenes were edited out and never made it to the final cut. For many character actors, that moment has reflected a painful reality. One among them is Amit Behl, known for his work in films like Lakshya and television shows such as Shanti.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Amit recalled how, during his years in films, many actors would either get his scenes edited out or even have his voice muffled because of the insecurities of lead stars. “It feels bad.”