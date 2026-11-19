Next month, Karan Johar’s 2001 seminal family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will complete 25 years since its release. Weeks before the milestone, Karan, along with cast members Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, has collaborated on an ad recreating scenes from the film.

The video starts with Hrithik’s Roshan Raichand seated inside what seems like the palatial Raichand residence from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Dressed in all black, like he did memorably in the film, he’s seen whistling while tying his shoelaces. No, Dai Jaan, aka DJ (Farida Jalal), doesn’t come to his rescue this time. Instead, we see Kareena’s Pooja a Poo descend from the white marble staircase, dressed in all pink, much to the approval of all Poo fans.

“You Are My Soniya”, their popular track from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, plays in the background as the two approach each other, their eyes set on each other. They also recreate the hilarious “dono… hum dono” scene from the film, before Rohan slides in a twist and says, “Aaj bhi sirf hum dono?”

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When Rohan unfurls the endless scroll that is the “guest list”, a surprised Poo can’t help but invoke her popular dialogue, “Kaun hain ye, jo Poo ke ghar aayenge? Who are they?” Rohan argues they should open up their house to guests, whether they’re “Chandu ke chacha” or “Chandu ki chachi”, harking back to the tongue twister he famously got right 25 years ago.

When Rohan accuses Poo of not being a good host, she hits back with another couple of callbacks: “How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum mujhse better host bano.” When Poo is checking herself out in the mirror, Rohan takes that moment to recreate another exchange. “Uff! 10!,” he exclaims. Poo says, “I know,” before Hrithik, donning his dark sunglasses, corrects her, “Main toh khud ko points de raha tha,” much to her shock.

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Their tête-à-tête is interrupted by a doorbell. Before they can pick up the aarti ki thali to welcome their guests, Karan Johar joins them. As the doors to the Raichand house open, the trio stand together to welcome the guests with the aarti ki thali, just like Rohan’s mother Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan) did, 25 years ago.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title, sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, ends the video. “You’ve been a part of this family for 25 years. The least we can do is give you the (key emoji),” stated the Instagram caption, inviting fans to explore the Raichand House experience in Mumbai by booking their slot on the AirBnB website.

K3G fans celebrate Poo-Rohan reunion

Fans of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham flooded the comment section of the ad. “Iconic. This is the best (fire and love eyes emoji),” commented one of them. “The millennials are celebrating,” wrote another fan. “Best onscreen couple (fire emojis),” read a third comment. “Need K3G sequel (red heart emoji),” stated a fourth user.

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Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was the sophomore directorial of Karan Johar after his 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The lead pair of that blockbuster — Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol — reunited for K3G, joined by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Rani Mukerji, among others.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham also marked Hrithik and Kareena’s reunion a few months after their maiden collaboration, Subhash Ghai’s 2001 romantic drama Yaadein. While Kareena was initially signed on to make her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik in his father Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 hit romantic drama Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, she was later replaced by Ameesha Patel.

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After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hrithik and Kareena reunited for Kunal Kohli’s 2002 rom-com Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and Sooraj Barjatya’s 2004 rom-com Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. However, both films didn’t work at the box office, and the pair hasn’t been cast together on the big screen since.