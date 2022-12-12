Hrithik Roshan reviews Kantara, says climax gave him goosebumps: ‘Top notch storytelling, direction and acting…’

Actor Hrithik Roshan was full of praise for Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara, which recently released on Netflix. The film tells the tale of a man who clashes with with a forest officer in his village, where the ideas of fate, spirituality and folklore rule the lands. Kantara emerged as a blockbuster and broke several box office records and collected more than Rs 450 crore at the box office.

Hrithik wrote, “Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction and acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect and kudos to the team.” In his response, Rishab said, “Thank you so much sir.”

Recently RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli had discussed the success of Kantara, saying that it is not imperative that only a big-scale film should rake in the numbers at the box office. ”

Big budgets are something… and suddenly Kantara comes in and looks at the numbers it is making. Suddenly, you do not need a big-scale film to do big numbers. Even a small film like Kantara can do that,” the filmmaker had told The Film Companion. He continued, “As audience it is exciting, but as filmmakers, we need to go back and check what we are doing.”

Kantara released on September 30, and the Hindi version of the film steamrolled the rest of the Bollywood releases over the week. The film is one of the many South Indian films that became pan-India successes, leaving the Hindi film industry behind this year.