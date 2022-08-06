Ameesha Patel shares Hrithik Roshan’s throwback photo from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, fans call them ‘legends’

Actor Ameesha Patel made a memorable debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and on Saturday, Ameesha treated her followers with an unseen BTS photo from the making of the film. The photo features a much younger Ameesha with Hrithik as they look at the camera smilingly.

Ameesha, who went on to do films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Humraaz, revealed in the caption, that this nostalgic moment was clicked even before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai went on floors.

She captioned the image, “So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do THROWBACK WEEKENDS.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pik …@hrithikroshan n me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. we started filming few days after this picture.”

Ameesha had earlier shared another throwback from her debut film’s sets. She had shared a photo from the first day of the film’s shoot where legendary singer Jagjit Singh had come to give best wishes on sets.

In the caption, she referred to the late singer as her Godfather and wrote, “Hey guys .. been getting 1000s of requests to share throwback pictures and videos of my personal and professional life .. so starting THROWBACK WEEKENDS .. here goes. First day of shoot ever .. on set .. KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. And my God father and ghazal maestro The late JAGJIT SINGHJI came to wish me luck .. all who know also know I love his ghazals and know them by.”

The actor, who was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, is gearing up for the sequel of her 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.