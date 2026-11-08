Hrithik Roshan joins Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner at 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala, see photos

Hrithik Roshan joined international stars Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Nicole Kidman at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Nov 8, 2026 01:54 PM IST
hrithik picHrithik Roshan made a stylish appearance at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala. (Photo: AP and Hrithik Roshan/Instagram )
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Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan made a stylish appearance at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 7. The actor is reportedly the first Indian actor to attend the prestigious event after receiving an invitation.

Hrithik joined several prominent international personalities from Hollywood, music and fashion at the gala. Among the celebrities in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, and aespa member Ningning, among others.

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For the occasion, Hrithik Roshan opted for a custom-tailored all-black suit, keeping his look elegant and sophisticated. The actor’s appearance quickly caught attention. The actor was seen greeting all with folded hands on the red carpet.

Hrithik’s appearance at the gala further added to the growing international visibility of Indian cinema and its artists.

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The 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala was co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. The annual event celebrates the relationship between art and cinema while bringing together influential figures from different creative fields.

 

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On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in a high-voltage surprise cameo in Nelson Dilipkumar’s blockbuster sequel Jailer 2, which hit theatres on October 15, 2026.

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