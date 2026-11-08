Hrithik Roshan joins Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner at 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala, see photos

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan made a stylish appearance at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 7. The actor is reportedly the first Indian actor to attend the prestigious event after receiving an invitation.

Hrithik joined several prominent international personalities from Hollywood, music and fashion at the gala. Among the celebrities in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, and aespa member Ningning, among others.

For the occasion, Hrithik Roshan opted for a custom-tailored all-black suit, keeping his look elegant and sophisticated. The actor’s appearance quickly caught attention. The actor was seen greeting all with folded hands on the red carpet.