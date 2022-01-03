Hrithik Roshan joins Sussanne Khan at her father Sanjay Khan’s birthday bash, see their family photos

January 3, 2022 4:58:47 pm
Actor Hrithik Roshan was a part of Sussanne Khan‘s father and veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s birthday celebrations, which took place on Sunday evening. The actor turns 81 today. Hrithik was seen happily posing for a picture with Khan. Sussanne is Sanjay Khan’s daughter. Hrithik and Sussanne were married to each other for several years. While the two parted ways in 2014, they co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, and continue to be friends.
Sharing a video on Instagram, Sussanne thanked Sanjay Khan for all the life lessons he has shared with his kids. “Happy happy birthday papa… for all the lessons of life that you have taught us all. Thank you for being our strength and our inner voice. Love you,” she wrote. As soon as she shared the post, a couple of her friends dropped comments wishing the actor.
View this post on Instagram
Sussanne’s close friend Arslan Goni commented, “Happy birthday.” Sussanne and Arslan are rumoured to be dating each other. In December, Sussanne shared a happy picture of herself with Arslan and wrote, “Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. ♥️♥️♥️I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across♥️♥️🌟Shine brightest limitless.”
Meanwhile, Hrithik has been sharing stunning Instagram posts. On New Year’s Day, the actor treated fans to a selfie. “Let’s live it well,” he captioned the post. The picture not only left Hrithik’s fans impressed but celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and others admired the actor’s look. On the work front, Hrithik is prepping for Fighter, which stars him along with Deepika Padukone. In December, the actor welcomed Anil Kapoor on board. “From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter!” he wrote.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-