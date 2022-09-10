scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor lead Bollywood in praising Brahmastra: ‘Can’t wait for part 2’

Bollywood big-shots Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have shared their reactions to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

Film stars are speaking up in support of the fantasy drama Brahmastra, which has been targeted by trolls for several weeks now. The film was released in theatres worldwide on Friday, and is off to a solid start at the box office. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were among the many Bollywood stars who took to social media to praise the film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced on a reported budget of Rs 400 crore, Brahmastra is intended as the first part of a planned trilogy, and has been in production for several years. It was first announced by co-producer Karan Johar in 2014, and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Also read |Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Praising the film, Hrithik tweeted, “The film student in me needs to watch BHRAMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM , the VFX, the sound design uff … Absolutely incredible work !! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team !” Arjun Kapoor wrote in an Instagram Story that he cannot wait for the sequel. “An adventure for the big screen…A ride like no other… Loved watching @ayan_mukerji s vision come to life… My 2 favourite actors and humans set the screen on fire (literally) @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor. From The King Khans surprise emergence (loved it) to nag sirs action sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience… Credit to @karanjohar @apoorva1972 and the team at @dharmamovies for bringing this film to life… Cannot wait for part 2!!” he wrote.

 

Janhvi also took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “The sense of pride I felt while watching this vision come to life was truly overwhelming. It felt so good to be in a packed theatre with audiences cheering and hooting and whistling!!! The sounds of celebration and appreciation for a true labour of love. The hard work and passion and vision was magical to witness. Congratulations on creating something we can all feel proud to call a work of Indian cinema.” Meanwhile, Varun posted, “Congratulations team Brahmastra. Experience this only in the theatre. Truly bringing the magic of cinemas alive on the big screen. @ayan_mukerji the bgm the performances the vfx everything.”

Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, as well as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameos. The film has made Rs 75 crore worldwide on day one of release, according to Karan Johar.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 06:03:07 pm
