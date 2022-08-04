Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry, applauds Deepak Dobriyal’s performance: ‘Heartwarming’

August 4, 2022 1:06:37 pm
Actor Janhvi Kapoor got a big thumbs up from actor Hrithik Roshan for her performance in her latest release Good Luck Jerry. Hrithik took to social media and called it a ‘light-hearted and heartwarming’ film.
Good Luck Jerry, which stars Janhvi in the lead role, released on Disney+ Hotstar and has received critical acclaim. Actor Deepak Dobriyal got a special mention from Hrithik.
Hrithik shared on Twitter, “Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team. Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal – what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect.”
Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team. Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal – what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect ✊🏻
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 4, 2022
Good Luck Jerry is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Talking about the remake, Janhvi earlier told PTI, “I wanted to try my hand at comedy. I was so pumped to do it in this film. It’s not like I have witty one-liners in the film, something I really want to do. But Good Luck Jerry is more situational.” She added, “Ours is a completely different film in terms of the story and even in terms of characters. I saw the original once, understood the flavour and then tried to find Jerry.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Hrithik, who was last seen in the 2019 film War, will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha. Hrithik stars alongside Saif Ali Khan in the film. He will also be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, Lok Sabha adjourned
OPEC+ answers Biden’s diplomacy with ‘minuscule’ output hike
Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP
Brahmastra Deva Deva song teaser: Ranbir Kapoor channels Shang Chi-like powers in new song. Watch
West Bengal: Santragachi-New Jalpaiguri special train to continue till end of August
Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate police command and control centre today, traffic diverted in Banjara Hills
CUET UG 2022: Exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, technical glitches
Three years after it was first stalled, Okhla waste-to-energy plant looking to expand again
Trains from Tatanagar to Bilaspur and Badampahar to be back on tracks soon
Was Manushi Chhillar the first choice for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?
The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
Volcano near Iceland’s main airport erupts again after pause