Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry, applauds Deepak Dobriyal’s performance: ‘Heartwarming’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor got a big thumbs up from actor Hrithik Roshan for her performance in her latest release Good Luck Jerry. Hrithik took to social media and called it a ‘light-hearted and heartwarming’ film.

Good Luck Jerry, which stars Janhvi in the lead role, released on Disney+ Hotstar and has received critical acclaim. Actor Deepak Dobriyal got a special mention from Hrithik.

Hrithik shared on Twitter, “Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team. Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal – what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect.”

Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team. Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal – what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect ✊🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 4, 2022

Good Luck Jerry is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Talking about the remake, Janhvi earlier told PTI, “I wanted to try my hand at comedy. I was so pumped to do it in this film. It’s not like I have witty one-liners in the film, something I really want to do. But Good Luck Jerry is more situational.” She added, “Ours is a completely different film in terms of the story and even in terms of characters. I saw the original once, understood the flavour and then tried to find Jerry.”

Also Read | Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies at 68 of cardiac arrest

Hrithik, who was last seen in the 2019 film War, will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha. Hrithik stars alongside Saif Ali Khan in the film. He will also be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.