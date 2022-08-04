scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry, applauds Deepak Dobriyal’s performance: ‘Heartwarming’

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to appreciate Janhvi Kapoor's latest release Good Luck Jerry.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 1:06:37 pm
janhvi kapoor, good luck jerryJanhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry premiered on July 29.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor got a big thumbs up from actor Hrithik Roshan for her performance in her latest release Good Luck Jerry. Hrithik took to social media and called it a ‘light-hearted and heartwarming’ film.

Good Luck Jerry, which stars Janhvi in the lead role, released on Disney+ Hotstar and has received critical acclaim. Actor Deepak Dobriyal got a special mention from Hrithik.

Hrithik shared on Twitter, “Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team. Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal – what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect.”

 

Good Luck Jerry is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Talking about the remake, Janhvi earlier told PTI, “I wanted to try my hand at comedy. I was so pumped to do it in this film. It’s not like I have witty one-liners in the film, something I really want to do. But Good Luck Jerry is more situational.” She added, “Ours is a completely different film in terms of the story and even in terms of characters. I saw the original once, understood the flavour and then tried to find Jerry.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
Also Read |Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies at 68 of cardiac arrest

Hrithik, who was last seen in the 2019 film War, will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha. Hrithik stars alongside Saif Ali Khan in the film. He will also be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:06:37 pm

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

3

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

4

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan

5

Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
CUET exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, tech glitches

CUET exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, tech glitches

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, Lok Sabha adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, Lok Sabha adjourned

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde
Legacy battle

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease
Monsoon healthcare

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement