Saturday, April 03, 2021
Hrithik Roshan: ‘It was difficult for me to laugh on screen’

Hrithik Roshan says it was difficult for him to laugh on screen while in character. According to him, the reason is he was always "so tensed up"

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 3, 2021 10:00:36 pm
Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan says learning how to "let go" has been one of the joys of his life. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan has revealed that it was difficult for him to laugh on screen while in character. The reason, he says, was he was always “so tensed up” and learning how to “let go” has been one of the joys of his life.

On Twitter, Hrithik wrote, “Used to be so difficult for me to laugh on screen. So tensed up all the time. Learning to let go has been one of the joys of my life.”

It is not clear what Hrithik is referring to. But perhaps he means he retained a bit of stage fright even when he became a professional actor. Faking emotions and drama does not come naturally to people and it takes years of practice to develop the craft, even if like Hrithik, one is the son of a well-known personality in the film industry.

Hrithik appeared as a child actor in many films, but it was 2000’s Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai that marked his debut in a lead role. Written and directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, the film was a hit and instantly made Hrithik a star. He has done mostly romantic and action films, and has seen both huge successes and crushing failures in his more than two decades old career.


Hrithik is best known for films like Koi… Mil Gaya, Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Super 30 among others. Apart from his acting, and well, striking good looks, he is also renowned in the country for his dancing skills.

Hrithik was last seen in War. The action-thriller was helmed by Siddharth Anand and also starred Tiger Shroff. He will next be seen in the remake of acclaimed Tamil neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha .

