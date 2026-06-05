Hrithik Roshan isn’t getting the roles he wants: ‘Directors want to see me as the good guy’

Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest stars that Bollywood has ever seen but the fans of the actor have often complained that he is quite selective about his films as they expect him to appear in more films. On Thursday evening, Hrithik Roshan answered his fans, and implied that he isn’t getting as many good roles.

Hrithik posted a selfie from Paris, with the Eiffel Tower lit up behind him, and what he wrote alongside it has got Bollywood talking. “Just got asked what’s the kind of role I’m looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from Luck By Chance? That’s the one. I’d jump on something like that. But directors only wanna see me play the good guy. Sad.”

Luck By Chance director Zoya Akhtar took to the comments section and wrote, “Let’s get that coffee.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Who was Zaffar

Luck By Chance was Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut, released in 2009. The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, starred Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma as a pair of aspiring actors navigating the internal politics and casual cruelties of the Hindi film industry.

Hrithik Roshan appeared in an extended cameo as Zaffar Khan, a Bollywood superstar who is charming on the surface and deeply self-serving underneath. Zaffar is the kind of star who smiles at everyone, steps on whoever is in his way, and frames every act of opportunism as something inevitable rather than chosen.

The frustration behind the post

Hrithik Roshan’s comment that directors only want to see him play the good guy is not new information to anyone who has followed his career. He has spent the bulk of his filmography playing heroes, literal and figurative. Even his morally complicated roles in movies like Bang Bang and War, have been framed within the commercial grammar of the hero who is ultimately on the right side.

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The closest he came to genuine grey territory after Luck By Chance was his role in Agneepath in 2012, where he played Vijay Deenanath Chauhan with a cold ruthlessness that sat uneasily alongside the film’s conventional revenge structure. However, it did not change the kinds of scripts that landed on his desk afterward.

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His most recent release was War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and released in 2025 alongside Jr NTR. He is currently in production on Krrish 4, which his father Rakesh Roshan announced last year and which Hrithik is also directing, marking his debut behind the camera.

Why this matters

The larger point Hrithik Roshan is making, even if he is making it lightly, is a real one about how Bollywood’s star system works. Once an actor reaches a certain level of commercial value, the industry becomes reluctant to risk that value on roles that might alienate the audience. Studios and producers with large budgets to protect do not typically want their leading man to spend two hours being someone the audience cannot root for.

The irony is that audiences have consistently responded to Hrithik Roshan when he has pushed against that image. His cameo in Luck By Chance is remembered precisely because it was unexpected. It showed a version of stardom that the films he typically leads rarely have space for.