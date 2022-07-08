Hrithik Roshan clicks his ‘muse’ Saba Azad in Paris: ‘You’re so beautiful’

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have been going out for a few months now, are spending some quality time together in Paris. Saba recently took to her social media to share a photo of hers from Paris and credited Hrithik for clicking the photo.

Saba shared in the caption, “Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan.” Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote in the comments section, “You’re so beautiful 😍❤️” Celebrity designer Divyak D’Souza wrote, “Muse toh hai hi kamaal ki, but photographer ko bhi full marks 😋❤️ miss you Sabzi.”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were clicked coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai a few months ago. Since then, the couple has not been shy about expressing their love for each other on social media. They have also been clicked multiple times by photographers in Mumbai. The couple made it red carpet official when they walked in together for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party. At the party, Hrithik was heard introducing his friends to Saba.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their first public appearance as a couple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their first public appearance as a couple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has also been showering her love on Saba. She often comments on Saba’s Instagram photos. In fact, the three of them, along with Sussanne’s boyfriend Arsalan Goni have been spotted partying together.

Saba had earlier spent time with the Roshan family as well. Saba, along with Hrithik, put together a lunch for the family and the photos from the day made their way to social media.

On the film front, Hrithik was last seen in 2019’s War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will next be seen in Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, with Saif Ali Khan. Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. He is also looking forward to the release of Sidharth Anand’s Fighter, where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone.

Saba was last seen in Rocket Boys. She will next be seen in an international film titled Minimum.