Thursday, July 07, 2022

Hrithik Roshan is experiencing Rocketry FOMO, R Madhavan calls him ‘my special hero’

Hrithik Roshan has showered praise on R Madhavan's directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He said he is looking forward to watch it.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 1:24:17 pm
Hrithik Roshan, madhawanHrithik Roshan praises R. Madhavan's movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.' (Photo: R. Madhavan, Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram)

Actor R. Madhavan has responded to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s praise for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, calling him “my special hero’. Hrithik said that he is experiencing FOMO (fear of missing out) as he is yet to watch the film.

Hrithik took to Twitter and wrote about the film, “The brilliant word-of-mouth for #RocketryTheNambiEffect has left me with FOMO! So happy for my friend @ActorMadhavan  who gave it his heart and soul. Congratulations on your directorial debut Maddy & the entire team of Rocketry. Can’t wait to watch this in theatre!”

Madhavan thanked Hrithik and responded, “I have always been in awe of your kindness bro… but this is another level… It means the world to team Rocketry and I. You will always be my special hero… Love you my bro.”

R Madhavan has starred in and directed Rocketry The Nambi Effect, which hit the theaters on July 1. The film had a slow start at the box office, but has eventually picked pace. According to Box Office India, the film has earned around Rs 5 crore in as many days. “Rocketry (Hindi) showed a jump which was sort of expected as Mumbai city was hit by heavy rain on Monday which was less of a factor on Tuesday and much of the business of this film is coming from Mumbai city. The collections of the film are now 5.25 crore nett apprx and should do 6.25-6.50 crore nett over the first week,” the report said.

The film was released  worldwide in six languages. Besides Madhavan, it also stars Simran, Ravi Raghavendra and Misha Ghoshal, with Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya appearing in special cameos. The film is based on the real-life scientist, Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused in 1994 of espionage. After a long and bitter battle, the Supreme Court acquitted him of all charges.

