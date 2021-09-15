Hrithik Roshan enjoys a ‘lazy breakfast date’ with mother Pinky Roshan: ‘Sunday feels on Wednesday’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is enjoying his breakfast with mother Pinky Roshan. The actor on Wednesday morning shared a happy photo of himself with his mother and captioned it, “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum ❤️ It’s a good morning ☀️ Sunday feels on Wednesday are best ☺️Now go give your mom a hug.”

The post received a lot of love by his admirers, including Chef Vicky and celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim. Many fans also dropped heart and heart eye emojis in the comments section. A week ago, Hrithik had shared another adorable photo, this time with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, to wish him on his birthday. At the time the actor had penned, “The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself. Happy 72nd birthday papa ❤️ Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you 🕺🏻.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently prepping for his upcoming actioner Fighter, which will see him share screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time. The movie is being directed by War director Siddharth Anand. Sharing the announcement, the actor had posted, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride. #SiddharthAnand.”

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster actioner War alongside Tiger Shroff. The film was admired for its action sequences and the chemistry the two leads shared on screen.