Hrithik Roshan is ‘back on sets’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has kick-started his 2021 by returning to the sets. Hrithik shared a click on Instagram to announce the same on Sunday. The star, who was last seen in War, is yet to officially announce his next project.

Hrithik is sporting a rough and intense look in the picture he posted on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Back on sets.” Though we don’t know much about the project yet, it has surely left fans curious.

The actor had earlier shared a video on Instagram where he is displaying his drone selfie skill. His caption read, “Entering 2021 with new skills.”

Hrithik Roshan had recently spoken to indianexpress.com about his 2020 and how he kept his creative juices flowing. He said, “The pause in everyday hustle allowed me to form a new normal and that has helped me understand my motivations. I think I now have a better mental framework of what is important and what’s not. I also opened myself to explore content from across the globe, brainstormed project ideas, read a number of scripts and even worked on some writing. I also dabbled a little in playing the piano, reading and working out with my boys, and tried to lead a healthier life overall. It has been a creatively satisfying time.”