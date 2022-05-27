Hrithik Roshan introduced Saba Azad as his girlfriend at Karan Johar’s birthday bash, Salman Khan stayed till 6 am as Abhishek Bachchan played DJ

After days of playing hide-and-seek with the cameras and dodging questions around his relationship status, Hrithik Roshan finally came out in open with his new girlfriend, actor Saba Azad. The two lovebirds made it red carpet official at the 50th birthday bash of filmmaker Karan Johar this week. They walked hand in hand at the party, finally putting speculations to rest about them being a couple.

Dressed in black, Hrithik and Saba were all smiles together and couldn’t take their eyes off each other when they posed for the paparazzi before entering the party venue. According to reports, Hrithik even introduced Saba as his girlfriend to the guests inside. Reports stated that the two “didn’t leave each other’s side and were holding hands throughout the party.”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were all smiles in each other’s company. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were all smiles in each other’s company. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad grabbed eyeballs at Karan Johar’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad grabbed eyeballs at Karan Johar’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan, who was also present at the bash with her partner Arslan Goni, exchanged pleasantries with Saba. The source further revealed that, “All is well between Hrithik and Sussanne.”

Karan Johar’s birthday party was among the most lavish celebrations that took place in the tinseltown recently. From Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tabu, Juhi Chawla and Ekta Kapoor, to the younger lot including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aaryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda, the party saw the who’s who of the industry in attendance.

Celebrity DJ Ganesh played at the bash. He told Pinkvilla that he started at around 8 pm and played till close to 7 am the next day. Ganesh added that he had made a special mix of “Dafli Wale” for Karan Johar. The DJ further revealed, “Abhishek Bachchan came later and was even on the DJ console. He was DJing with me as he loves to play music. Ayan Mukerji also joined me to play the music.”

DJ Ganesh shared that while Salman Khan was at the party till 5:30-6 in the morning, Badshah too rapped on his track “‘DJ Waley Babu”. He said, “The food was amazing, and the party was a lot of fun.”