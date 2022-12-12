Hrithik Roshan recalls traumatic days of stammer and spinal problems, was told he couldn’t become an actor: ‘I was so broken…’

Actor Hrithik Roshan opened up about the struggles he has faced in life and how he learnt how to overcome them. He talked about his painful school days, his speech impediment and spinal problems and how he almost let go of the idea of becoming an actor, as doctors advised him to do so. Nevertheless, he thanks ‘these lessons of pain’, as he feels he learnt important life lessons.

Talking about his mental health, Hrithik said, “I have sometimes felt that life is very unfair. In school, I had such a bad stammer that I couldn’t speak. I never had any friends, or girlfriends. I was very shy, and would come back from school and just cry. School days were very painful…on top of that, doctors told me that I couldn’t become an actor. There were problems with my spine, doctors said ‘you cannot dance’.”

He added that how he was filled with a sense of hopelessness for several months. “I was so broken, that I would wake up for months, and would think it is a dream, a lucid dream. It was so heartbreaking and relive that feeling of knowing that I could not become an actor…I am disabled. So it was very traumatising.”

However, he found a ‘lesson’ in all the pain and trauma. “Now when I look back, I thank god, thank you for giving me the problem where I could learn how to be strong, I learnt perseverance and if I did not have a broken spine and speech impediment…for the day to be there, you have to have the night,” he said.

He explained that this one of the reasons why he is a ‘curious’ soul, as he is more keen to resolve challenges as in when they come. “When problems come, it becomes a game. I can hold on to this thought that I can learn from this pain, and it can shape my character. I come out stronger.” He added that he has learnt to be vulnerable and now asks people for help, without holding back.

Hrithik was last seen in the action thriller Vikram Vedha. While the film did not perform up to expectations, Hrithik’s performance received much praise. He is also preparing for Fighter, with Deepika Padukone.