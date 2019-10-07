Action movies are about the intelligence of the plot: Hrithik Roshan

Action movies demand a rigorous process to get the best physic and execute strenuous scenes. Yet, they are Hrithik Roshan’s choicest movies. “I love the nuance, aesthetics and subtlety of action movies. I also love the fact that this genre requires both composure and frenzy. I’m more inclined towards action entertainers, which my favourite genre,” says the actor, whose latest release War comes under this category.

War has given the actor a highest opening at Rs 53.35 crore and having a good run at the box-office. Yet, acting in Siddharth Anand-directed War posed a challenge for Roshan as its shooting was supposed to start two months after he wrapped up Super 30 (2019). To play the role of Anand Kumar, he had let go of his gym-toned body and acquired a wider girth. “I was in a bad shape. My waist was wider and I was lazy. The process of transformation was very tough as I had only two months in hand for it,” says the actor, whose movies such as Dhoom 2 (2006) is a popular action entertainer.

The actor even got someone to shoot the whole process of transformation to get the body needed to play Kabir in War. “If the film turns out well, then I will show it to my audience,” says Roshan. War, which released on October 2, offers a multi-sensory cinema experience, 4DX. The movie, shot in seven countries, includes an array of gripping action and chase sequences, along with explosions and fistfights.

In the movie, Roshan plays the role of Kabir, a secret service agent who has apparently gone rogue, and is pitted against his protege Khalid, essayed by Tiger Shroff.

Right after, Roshan appeared in Kaabil (2017), he wanted to take up an action film. Instead, he ended up doing Super 30. “It doesn’t matter what I want to do. It matters what the universe brings to me. I will take up the script that hits me hard even though I have told my team and writers to think of action movies for me.” He has his reasons for doing so. The feedback he gets from the masses for such movies is very “instantaneous”. “They definitely love to see me in action movies,” says Roshan.

However, he knows that a good action movie is difficult to come by. “Action films are difficult to write. They are not about blowing a car or doing stunts. They are about the intelligence of the plot. I make sure that all my characters have a strong emotional base whether it is Kabir of War or Aarif of Dhoom 2. The content of the film draws from this emotional base,” says Roshan. He singles out his entry in War, which was a difficult scene to shoot. “It was very simple yet we had to make a mark. It took two months of preparation to pull that off.”

Roshan, however, has a mixed bag of movies to his credit that includes Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). “I always look for action movies. When I don’t get any I get attracted to the next best offers that I get, such as Kaabil and Super 30,” says the 45-year-old, who will soon shoot for Krrish 4.