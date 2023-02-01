Hrithik Roshan shares photos as he hosts K-pop singer Jackson Wang at his home: ‘What a delightful experience’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently hosted the K-pop singer Jackson Wang at his home in Mumbai. The GOT7 member was in the country to perform at the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai after which he took a trip around the city.

Hrithik shared a series of photos of his family with Wang. One of them had Wang folding his hands in ‘namaste’ and bowing down in front of Rakesh Roshan, while the filmmaker is gesturing a thumbs up. Another picture had the singer posing with Hrithik’s house staff.

Sharing the photos, Hrithik called the singer ‘kind-hearted’. In the caption, he wrote, “What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human.”

The actor continued, “Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff. My love to your entire team – Daryl, Isaac, Tiffany n the entire crew, and kamal. What an inspiring bunch you are! India let’s give Jackson some more of that love so he returns back to us – in concert! 💥@jacksonwang852g7.”

Earlier, Wang had also shared a picture of himself with Hrithik and his family. Along with it, he wrote about his experience in India, “Always wanted to visit. Finally..Such an amazing experience with all of u since the moment at the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture.Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often.”

Hrithik had attended the Lollapalooza music festival with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and son Hridaan Roshan. His girlfriend Saba Azad was among the many artists who performed at the two-day festival.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, The film will hit the theaters in 2024.