Hrithik Roshan hosts a musical evening, sons Hrehaan, Hridaan perform on-stage with Farhan Akhtar’s daughter Akira. See pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s sons Hrehaan and Hridaan took to the take to perform at a musical night hosted by their parents. Also in attendance were many of their friends from the film industry, including actor Farhan Akhtar, who also performed on stage, as did his daughter Akira.

Sussanne’s brother Zayed Khan’s son Zidaan also performed on stage, much to the delight of the audience. Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali gave a sneak peek into the evening, which was hosted at Sussanne’s interior designing firm The Charcoal Project. Other celebrities such as Tiger Shroff, Rhea Chakraborty, Vishal Dadlani and Anaita Shroff Adajania were also present at the musical evening.

Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad and Sussane’s rumoured partner Arslan Goni were also in attendance.

Check out the pictures –

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his daughter Akira performed on stage. (Photo: Instagram/farahkhanali) Actor Farhan Akhtar and his daughter Akira performed on stage. (Photo: Instagram/farahkhanali)

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sons Hreehan and Hridaan Roshan perform on stage. (Photo: Instagram/farahkhanali) Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sons Hreehan and Hridaan Roshan perform on stage. (Photo: Instagram/farahkhanali)

The musical night was attended by the likes of Tiger Shroff, Rhea Chakraborty and Vishal Dadlani. (Photo: Instagram/FarahKhanAli) The musical night was attended by the likes of Tiger Shroff, Rhea Chakraborty and Vishal Dadlani. (Photo: Instagram/FarahKhanAli)

Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad were also part of the evening. (Photo: Instagram/farahkhanali) Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad were also part of the evening. (Photo: Instagram/farahkhanali)

Everybody posed for a group picture with the star kids after the event. Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan was also seen in one of the videos, as a part of the audience.

Hrithik and Sussane were married from 2000 to 2014. They’ve garnered much praise for how cordial they’ve remained after their separation, and how lovingly they speak about each other in the press. They also socialise with each other and their respective partners, and are dedicated to co-parenting their children.