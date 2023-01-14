scorecardresearch
Hrithik Roshan hosts a musical evening, sons Hrehaan, Hridaan perform on-stage with Farhan Akhtar’s daughter Akira. See pics

Hrithik Roshan hosted a musical night along with ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Also present were Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan Akhtar, Arslan Goni, Saba Azad and others.

Hrithik RoshanActor Hrithik Roshan hosted a musical night for close friends and family. (Photo: Instagram/Farahkhanali)
Hrithik Roshan hosts a musical evening, sons Hrehaan, Hridaan perform on-stage with Farhan Akhtar’s daughter Akira. See pics
Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s sons Hrehaan and Hridaan took to the take to perform at a musical night hosted by their parents. Also in attendance were many of their friends from the film industry, including actor Farhan Akhtar, who also performed on stage, as did his daughter Akira.

Sussanne’s brother Zayed Khan’s son Zidaan also performed on stage, much to the delight of the audience. Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali gave a sneak peek into the evening, which was hosted at Sussanne’s interior designing firm The Charcoal Project. Other celebrities such as Tiger Shroff, Rhea Chakraborty, Vishal Dadlani and Anaita Shroff Adajania were also present at the musical evening.

Also Read |SS Rajamouli clarifies old comment about Hrithik Roshan being ‘nothing’ in front of Prabhas: ‘My choice of words was wrong’

Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad and Sussane’s rumoured partner Arslan Goni were also in attendance.

Check out the pictures –

Akira Akhtar Actor Farhan Akhtar and his daughter Akira performed on stage. (Photo: Instagram/farahkhanali) Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sons Hreehan and Hridaan Roshan perform on stage. (Photo: Instagram/farahkhanali) Tiger Shroff The musical night was attended by the likes of Tiger Shroff, Rhea Chakraborty and Vishal Dadlani. (Photo: Instagram/FarahKhanAli) Hrithik Roshan Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad were also part of the evening. (Photo: Instagram/farahkhanali)

Everybody posed for a group picture with the star kids after the event. Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan was also seen in one of the videos, as a part of the audience.

Hrithik and Sussane were married from 2000 to 2014. They’ve garnered much praise for how cordial they’ve remained after their separation, and how lovingly they speak about each other in the press. They also socialise with each other and their respective partners, and are dedicated to co-parenting their children.

