Hrithik Roshan heaps praise on girlfriend Saba Azad’s ‘beautiful’ song ‘I Hear Your Voice’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making headlines for their relationship, and their social media PDA. On Saturday, Saba Azad treated fans to a song that she recorded almost a decade ago. The actor, who is currently shooting for a project in Serbia, opened up about how the song, titled ‘I Hear Your Voice,’ has transported her to a different time.

“Music has such a way of transporting you to another time – I’m here in Serbia, shooting an indie film, looking at this video and thinking of little Saba – her dreams, her hopes for herself and the world and my head spins at how little we know of the future and Im so so thankful it surprised me and continues to,” she wrote in the caption.

As soon as she shared the video, her friends and fans showered praise on her in the comments section. “Wow, so beautiful Saba,” a fan wrote, while another commented, “I love the way you described your little self feeling at this moment.” Another comment read, “Very proud of how far little saba has come.” Soon, Hrithik joined Saba’s pool of well-wishers and wrote, “This is beautiful,” sharing the video on his Instagram stories.

Saba was recently seen in SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys. Soon, she was spotted making public appearances with Hrithik Roshan, which brought her under media’s attention. The couple made their relationship official when they made a red carpet appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. The two walked hand-in-hand and posed together. Saba also seems to have a good relationship with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Earlier this month, the two had a lovely Instagram exchange with each other.

Hrithik has wrapped Vikram Vedha. Saba, on the other hand, is shooting for the immigrant drama, Minimum.