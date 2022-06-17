scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
Hrithik Roshan’s grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash passes away

Hrithik Roshan's grandmother Padma Rani Om Prakash passed away at the age of 91.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 10:11:13 am
hrithik roshanHrithik Roshan's grandmother passes away. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash died on Thursday in Mumbai. Padma Rani Omprakash was the wife of late filmmaker J Om Prakash. She was 91. Rakesh Roshan spoke about her demise with Hindustan Times and said, “Unfortunately the news is true. Om Shanti.”

Reports suggest that she had been battling age-related illnesses for some time. She had been living with her daughter Pinkie Roshan for a few years now.

In May, Pinkie had shared an Instagram post celebrating her mother’s birthday. The photos were shared with the caption, “Mother’s are special love you mom❤️”

Filmmaker J Om Prakash was known for making superhit films like Aap Ki Kasam, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, among others. He passed away in August 2019 at the age of 93.

