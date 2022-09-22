‘You is cute’: Hrithik Roshan’s gorgeous new pic gets love from girlfriend Saba Azad, but cousin Pashmina sums it up best

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad have been making headlines after their famous red carpet debut at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. From their dreamy vacations to their fun banter in the Instagram comment sections, fans often tag them as ‘couple goals.’

Saba never leaves an opportunity to drop flirtatious comments on Hrithik’s jaw dropping pictures. Recently, Hrithik took to his Instagram and shared a stunning monochrome picture and wrote in the caption, “I was in a sunshine state of mind, but @avigowariker decided to shoot me grey.” Saba then took to the comment section and said, “you is cute :) ok bye.” On Saba’s comment, a fan wrote, “You is lucky. Ok bye.” Another fan wrote, “You is cute and lucky too. Ok bye.”

Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan left a hilarious comment on Hrithik’s post. She wrote, “That look you give to PVR samosa.” Saba replied to Pashmina’s comment and wrote, “Hehe crusts only,” with laughing emoticons.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in the movie Vikram Vedha, which is a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani and Rohit Saraf. The film is said to be an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and is all set to release in theatres on September 30. As for Saba, the actor is currently gearing up for the second season of Rocket Boys.