Hrithik Roshan goes shirtless for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar, Farah Khan calls him Greek god

Trust Hrithik Roshan to raise the stakes every time he comes in front of the camera. As the actor revealed his look from Dabboo Ratnani’s popular annual calendar, fans and his colleagues agreed on one aspect — it is fair to compare the actor to a Greek god.

Hrithik is bare-chested in the monochrome photo and his abs prove that he has been hard at work during the lockdown. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan said, “No wonder they call you a Greek God.”

While celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been sharing teasers of the celebs who posed for his calendar this year, Hrithik’s look came as surprise.

Hrithik Roshan has been sharing his photos and videos on his Instagram lately, which has left his colleagues from Bollywood impressed.

When Hrithik shared a photo of himself recently, his ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan commented, “You look 21.” The photo also impressed R Madhavan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

As far as Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar is concerned, we have already seen shots of Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan. Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda made their debut on the calendar this year.

See some more photos from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar:

Dabboo Ratnan had earlier shared that there won’t be a party to launch the calendar. “Considering The Circumstances, We Won’t Be Having A #dabbooratnanicalendarlaunch Party At The Moment… We Will Share Our Creation Of Love Right Here!”