Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad twin in white as they attend friend’s engagement, watch video

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad turned heads as they attended makeup artiste Vijay Palande’s wedding engagement party in Mumbai. The couple have been making glamorous entrances at several occasions recently, including Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, and more recently, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception.

Hrithik and Saba twinned in white as they attended their friend’s festivities. They posed for the paps before heading inside. Saba looked glam in a crop top and palazzos, while Hrithik opted for a suit. The two twinned in white and were deep in discussion. Hrithik also asked about the cartoon the couple who is getting married shared on Instagram to annnounce their nuptials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for the past year, and Saba is a regular at Hrithik’s family gatherings. His ex-wife, designer Sussanne Khan seems to share a comfortable bond with Saba and has often given her a shout-out on her Instagram accounts. While the couple have not addressed their relationship in public as yet, their appearances and social-media PDA say it all.

Recently, Saba schooled a troll on Instagram for mocking her look at Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. Saba had taken a screenshot of their profile, penned a long note and shared it on her Instagram. Her note read, “This is Shruti apparently, she loves her love, but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate. There are many like her out there- don’t be like Shruti feel free to unfollow me. Incidentally, Shruti hasn’t met the block button yet… they shall be well acquainted soon.”

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram-Vedha, and has Fighter in the pipeline, while Saba gained fame with the series, Rocket Boys.