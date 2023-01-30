Hrithik Roshan attends girlfriend Saba Azad’s performance at Lollapalooza festival, ex Sussanne Khan and son Hridhaan join him

Actor-singer Saba Azad was overjoyed at finding a large audience at her show during the Lollapalooza India festival. Hrithik Roshan had also attended the show along with his family members. Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina shared several photos and videos from the event.

In the first photo, Saba is performing on stage, in a pink and blue outfit. The next photo sees her with Hrithik, his ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Gony. Hrithik’s son Hridaan was there too. The photo also featured Pashmina, Hrithik’s niece Suranika Soni, and several of their friends.

Pashmina captioned the post, “With the SpaceMeermaid @sabaazad (pink heart emoji).” Saba Azad took to Instagram and shared several videos of herself dancing and singing on stage too.

(Photos: Saba Azad) (Photos: Saba Azad)

Pashmina also shared a video of Saba singing and dancing on stage. They also posed for a photo at the event. She wrote, “Ily @sabaazad”. Earlier on Saturday, Sussanne had earlier posted a photo with Saba and Arslan on her Instagram Stories from the event. She wrote, “Congratulations @sabaazad you were a fabulous firecracker (red heart, heart eyes, and hug emojis).”

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a year. The rumours about them began to brew last January when they were spotted at dinner. Later, Saba was seen at Hrithik’s house for dinner. They made a public appearance when they walked together, holding hands at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. They’ve also taken family holidays together, and Saba gets along well with Sussanne Khan too.