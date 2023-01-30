scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Hrithik Roshan attends girlfriend Saba Azad’s performance at Lollapalooza festival, ex Sussanne Khan and son Hridhaan join him

Hrithik Roshan was part of the cheering squad as girlfriend Saba Azad performed at Lollapalooza festival.

Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan came to cheer for Saba Azad at Lollapalooza (Photo: Pashmina Roshan/ instagram)

Actor-singer Saba Azad was overjoyed at finding a large audience at her show during the Lollapalooza India festival. Hrithik Roshan had also attended the show along with his family members. Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina shared several photos and videos from the event.

In the first photo, Saba is performing on stage, in a pink and blue outfit. The next photo sees her with Hrithik, his ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Gony. Hrithik’s son Hridaan was there too. The photo also featured Pashmina, Hrithik’s niece Suranika Soni, and several of their friends.

Also Read |K-Pop star Jackson Wang arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza, gets mobbed by fans. Watch

Pashmina captioned the post, “With the SpaceMeermaid @sabaazad (pink heart emoji).” Saba Azad took to Instagram and shared several videos of herself dancing and singing on stage too.

Saba Azad (Photos: Saba Azad)

Pashmina also shared a video of Saba singing and dancing on stage. They also posed for a photo at the event. She wrote, “Ily @sabaazad”. Earlier on Saturday, Sussanne had earlier posted a photo with Saba and Arslan on her Instagram Stories from the event. She wrote, “Congratulations @sabaazad you were a fabulous firecracker (red heart, heart eyes, and hug emojis).”

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a year. The rumours about them began to brew last January when they were spotted at dinner. Later, Saba was seen at Hrithik’s house for dinner. They made a public appearance when they walked together, holding hands at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. They’ve also taken family holidays together, and Saba gets along well with Sussanne Khan too.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 10:39 IST
Mumbai News Live Updates: Water cut in 12 Mumbai wards on Jan 30-31; ridership on suburban local trains reduces after opening of Metro Lines 2A & 7

