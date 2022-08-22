scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad hold hands as they leave theatre after watching Vikram Vedha trailer. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted leaving a movie theatre in Mumbai on Sunday. They watched the trailer of Hrithik's upcoming movie.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted on a movie date. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad were spotted leaving a movie theater on Sunday. The stylish couple were holding hands as they walked out of the theatre wearing masks and matching baseball caps. In the video shared by a paparazzi account, the couple are seen twinning with each other in black outfits.

It was reported that they watched the trailer of Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie, Vikram Vedha. The film, a remake of a Tamil hit by the same name, also stars Saif Ali Khan. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The couple were recently vacationing in Europe and their pictures were all over the internet. From fancy dinner dates to romantic long drives, Hrithik and Saba shared some adorable pictures from their vacay. Saba shared a series of pictures from their time at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and captioned it as, “Where the Jazz cats at??”. The pictures soon went viral and Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane Khan commented and wrote, “sooo cute!!” with red heart emoticons. The couple also walked the red carpet together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

On the work front, Hrithik’s Vikram Vedha is all set to hit the theatres on September 30. The Tamil film was written and directed by husband and wife Pushkar and Gayathri. In an interview with PTI, the makers revealed why they chose Hrithik. Gayathri said, “Hrithik was the first actor to call us after the film’s release [in 2017] to appreciate it. He gets the depth and soul of Vikram Vedha. He is a talented actor, and it has been incredible [so far]. There is no ego [involved] even if we don’t agree on the same thing. Even when he needs clarifications, it is never about [being] the star of the [film]. It is about the story of the film. He is extremely down to earth.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. Saba was recently seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:07:45 pm
Next Story

Teachers union protests at Mumbai University, urges govt to fill vacant teaching posts across Maharashtra

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

Featured Stories

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C
Idea Exchange

‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement