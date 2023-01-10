Hrithik Roshan is girlfriend Saba Azad’s ‘favourite goof’ in heartfelt birthday wish, ex Sussanne Khan’s message includes Arslan Goni, Rakesh Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who turns 49 on Tuesday, got a special birthday wish from his actor-girlfriend Saba Azad on social media. Hrithik and Saba have been in a relationship with each other for quite some time now. The two stars do not shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Hrithik’s former wife, Sussanne Khan has also extended her wishes for him on his birthday.

Saba shared a series of pictures of herself with Hrithik. Some of them seem to be from the vacations the two took together. Along with the pictures, Saba penned a note for him which read, “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide-eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”.”

The Rocket Boys actor called Hrithik her ‘favourite’ goof and human being as she concluded by writing, “You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways. The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be – for ever and ever you talented beast, favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned ♥️♥️.”

Sussanne replied to Saba’s post and wished her a happy day as well. She commented, “Super cute wishes 🙌❤️❤️happyyy day to u too ☺️.” She herself also shared a video on Instagram which featured Hrithik’s several pictures with his family and friends. She captioned the video, “Happiest happy birthday Rye.. the best and the strongest part of your Life awaits you!! God bless you limitless 🙌🏻🙌🏻♥️🤗🤗🤗🤗🚀💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Onwards and more Upwards from here 🤘🏻 #10thjan2023.” The video featured many pictures where Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and her actor-boyfriend Arslan Goni partied together.

Arslan also wished Hrithik as he commented on Sussanne’s birthday post for him. He wrote, “Happy happy birthday… wish you great year @hrithikroshan 🥳🥳.” Besides him, Twinkle Khanna, Huma Qureshi, and Chunky Panday also wished him on his special day.

Filmmaker and Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan too shared a picture with his son and wrote, “Duggu Happy Birthday my coolest Sun 🌞 keep spreading your warmth & shine always. Blessings & Love ❤️.”

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Pushkar and Gayathri’s film Vikram Vedha. Next, he has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in his kitty which is expected to hit the screens in the year 2024.