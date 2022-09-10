scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Hrithik Roshan gets angry after fan pushes him, his son to get a selfie: ‘Push mat kar’ Watch

Hrithik Roshan was out with his sons when a fan barged into them and pushed the actor. The Vikram Vedha star was visibly upset after this incident.

Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan gets angry at a fan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently lost his cool after a fan pushed his way through to get a selfie with the star. The actor also got pushed in the process. Hrithik was with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan when this incident took place.

The Vikram Vedha actor was visibly upset after this encounter. The video of the incident has him saying, “Push mat kar. Kya kar raha hai tu? (Don’t push. What are you doing?)” The fan did not react to Hrithik as he went ahead and took the selfie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fans in the comment section were angry at the incident and supported Hrithik’s reaction. One of the fans said, “He has the right to be angry. I would have done the same thing. If you are a fan be sensible or at least ask before taking pictures.” Another fan wrote, “Why they harass actors’ kids ? It is ok to take pictures with actors alone with their permission and being polite . But this seems like harassment to the family.”

A similar incident took place with Shah Rukh Khan a few weeks ago. The actor was walking out of the airport when a fan tried to hold his hand and click a selfie. An angry SRK quickly snapped his arm away and his son Aryan calmed him down

Hrithik recently released the trailer of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, where he stars alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film releases on September 30. Hrithik also has The Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone, in his kitty.

