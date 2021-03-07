Hrithik Roshan wants to play ‘this’ character in a comedy, watch video

Hrithik Roshan shared a visual treat for his fans last night. The dapper actor wrote, “Finally found the character I wanna play in a comedy . Do you see it ? 🕺🏻”.

Hrithik shared a video with this caption where he is seen lip-synching The Beatles’ song “Twist and Shout” in a funny fashion. The song was released in the year 1963 from Please Please Me album and has many versions of it to date. But Hrithik Roshan’s funny version will certainly amuse his fans.

The Bollywood star keeps his fans updated by regularly sharing photos and videos on his Instagram account. Hrithik, who is also a protective father, often shares pictures and clips of his sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan as well. Hrithik’s workout videos are also quite popular.

See the recent video of Hrithik Roshan here:

See more photos and videos of Hrithik Roshan from his Instagram:

On the work front, Hrithik had announced Siddharth Anand’s Fighter on his birthday earlier this year. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone, and the two will be sharing the screen for the first time. The film will head to the theatres on September 30 next year. Sharing a glimpse of the movie, the actor had shared a post at the time which read, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster movie War, alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.