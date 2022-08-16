scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Hrithik Roshan follows Tiger Shroff’s lead, cheers for India as he turns singer. Here’s how Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad reacted

Inspired by WAR co-star Tiger Shroff's singing, actor Hrithik Roshan lends his voice for a new patriotic song. The song impressed ex-wife Sussanne Khan, girlfriend Saba Azad and dad Rakesh Roshan.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 10:44:22 am
Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan has lent his voice for a patriotic track. (Photos: Hrithik Rishan/ Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan has lent his voice for a beautiful rendition of a patriotic song, ‘Hindustan Meri Jaan’. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of his first single composed by Vishal Mishra.

The video shows sports-persons and athletes preparing for a championship and winning medals for India, it also shows glimpses of India’s space programmes, and the gallantry shown by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Airforce.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik shared the video on his social media platforms and thanked Tiger Shroff for inspiring him. He wrote, on Instagram, “Felt it . Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It’s better on headphones altho won’t make the bad singing better. In hope & dedicated to the true spirit of Freedom. Freedom for every single individual. ❤️ Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial , been humming this since I heard this wonderful track. Thanks to my man @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring this , following your lead my friend. Thank you @purpose.studios for working on a holiday and taking a spontaneous thought n working your magic on it. Sorry for taking you by surprise @shannondonaldmusic promise to do proper way next time :).”

The video also highlights the beauty of our country as it shows people of different cultures, and the magnificent landscapes. The video ends on a high note as we Indian defense hoisting the Indian flag in some of the most breathtaking terrain of our country, and ends with a messages, “Cheer for India”.

Impressed by the actor’s singing debut, his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Hair raising! Jai Hind.”, the actor’s former wife, Sussanne Khan commented, “Fab God bless your (Rye) Hrithik. To always motivate and inspire all of us in the newest ways! This is amazing.” His girlfriend Saba Azad, good friend Shweta Bachchan Nanda, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, among others, dropped several heart icons in the comment section to express their love for the actor’s new venture.

On the work front Hrithik was last seen in Super 30 and WAR in 2019. He’s now awaiting the release of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, the film is set to release on September 30. The actor is shooting for Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

 

