Thursday, August 04, 2022

Hrithik Roshan flaunts chiselled body ahead of Fighter shoot, girlfriend Saba Azad says ‘Go Ninja’

Hrithik Roshan will begin shooting for Fighter soon. Touted to be "India's first aerial action film", the Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone.

August 4, 2022 8:07:44 pm
Hrithik Roshan will begin shooting for Fighter soon.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is gearing up to shoot his upcoming film Fighter. On Thursday, Hrithik posted some throwback clicks from his fitness routine for the movie on Instagram. The actor was seen flaunting his chiselled body in the photos.

In the pictures, Hrithik is seen jogging at the beach along with his longtime trainer Kris Gethin. In the caption he tagged Kris and wrote, “@krisgethin are you ready? Hehe. I’m not. Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback.”

Also read |Hrithik Roshan parties with Sussanne Khan, her rumoured beau Arslan Goni; she calls them ‘my tribe’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Kris Gethin has been training Hrithik Roshan for several years now. The bodybuilder’s Bollywood clientele also includes John Abraham and Ranveer Singh. In his reply to Hrithik’s post, Kris wrote, “I am! You soon will be.”

Hrithik’s latest Instagram post received reactions from celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Tisca Chopra. But it was Saba Azad’s comment which grabbed eyeballs.

Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba wrote, “Yes you is. you was born ready!! Go ninja!! (sic).”

Also read |Hrithik Roshan pens heart-warming message for Salim-Sulaiman: ‘Uff what music’

