Vikram Vedha first look has Hrithik Roshan on wrong side of the law, see photo

Hrithik Roshan is finally stepping on the wrong side of the law in Vikram Vedha and his first look from the film was released on his birthday on Monday. A remake of the Tamil hit by the same name, the film stars Saif Ali Khan as Vikram with Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. Pushkar and Gayatri, who wrote and directed the original, are at the helm with this film too.

Termed as a neo-noir thriller by its makers, Vikram Vedha is inspired by the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Earlier, Madhavan had appreciated Hrithik’s performance in the film. “Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World… what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Friday Filmworks and S. Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios. Vikram Vedha us expected to release globally on 30th September 2022.

Besides Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan also has films like Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, a sequel of his last release War, and the next installment in his superhero franchise, Krrish 4.