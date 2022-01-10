scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 10, 2022
Must Read

Vikram Vedha first look has Hrithik Roshan on wrong side of the law, see photo

On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, Vikram Vedha makers released the actor’s first look from the film. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Vikram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 10, 2022 9:29:19 am
hrithik roshan vikram vedha first lookHrithik Roshan plays the role of Vedha, originally played by Vijay Sethupathi.

Hrithik Roshan is finally stepping on the wrong side of the law in Vikram Vedha and his first look from the film was released on his birthday on Monday. A remake of the Tamil hit by the same name, the film stars Saif Ali Khan as Vikram with Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. Pushkar and Gayatri, who wrote and directed the original, are at the helm with this film too.

Termed as a neo-noir thriller by its makers, Vikram Vedha is inspired by the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Also read |When Hrithik Roshan cried after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s success, asked if he was cut out for Bollywood

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Earlier, Madhavan had appreciated Hrithik’s performance in the film. “Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World… what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Friday Filmworks and S. Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios. Vikram Vedha us expected to release globally on 30th September 2022.

Also read |Prithviraj, Brahmastra to Laal Singh Chaddha: Most anticipated Hindi movies of 2022

Besides Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan also has films like Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, a sequel of his last release War, and the next installment in his superhero franchise, Krrish 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh 11 celebrity photos
Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement