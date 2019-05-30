Police arrest film extras for roaming around Mumbai dressed as ‘terrorists’

Toggle Menu
The two suspected terrorists were recognised as side actors Balram Ginwala (23) and Arbaaz Khan (20) who are a part of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film.

Mumbai Police have registered a case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image)

Two extras from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming dance film were arrested by Mumbai Police for “creating panic and disrupting peace”, ANI reported on Wednesday.

The incident happened on May 27 when Anil Mahajan, a bank watchman and ex-Border Security Force soldier, informed the police that he had spotted two men dressed as “terrorists” in Palghar near Mumbai. They were roaming around in search of cigarettes.

As per reports, the police stopped the bus on which the two men were travelling only to find out that it was headed for a movie shoot. The men arrested were identified as film extras Balram Ginwala (23) and Arbaaz Khan (20).

Though the film’s production unit produced papers to get the actors released, Mumbai Police went ahead and registered a case against Balram and Arbaaz under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, for creating panic and disrupting peace while dressed as terrorists. Even the film’s production unit in-charge has been booked.

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film is being directed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Vaani Kapoor.

