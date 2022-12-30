Hrithik Roshan feels none of his performances have stood the test of time: ‘I proudly showed Koi Mil Gaya to my sons but…’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is fast evolving as an actor. So much so that he feels some of his best, much loved performances no longer inspire him. The actor said his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, helped him put this in perspective.

“My favourite performance which I thought would last was Koi Mil Gaya. I was so close to that character. Very recently, proudly, secretly proud, showed the film to my boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While watching that film through their eyes, I could just tell that I did too much. The world is changed. Everything is evolved,” the actor said.

He went on to say, “My kids could see it too. And we had a very healthy discussion after that. They got the emotions and had tears in their eyes. But, they could also discern that there were parts that I could have done less. And they were giving examples of the TV shows that they have seen. There is a TV show, I can’t remember the name, it has a doctor who’s mentally challenged and the way he has performed and expressed in that. I was very glad that I could suss that out while I was watching the film. It shows that I have moved with the times. It’s not like I have stayed attached to that performance and I can’t look beyond it. Little pat on the back for myself. Koi Mil Gaya was one performance I thought will last but that is also gone,” he said during an interview with Galatta Plus.

Koi Mil Gaya played the role of a man with impaired mental growth. Written and directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, the film became the foundation for Hrithik’s superhero franchise, Krish. However, not just Koi Mil Gaya, the star feels none of the performances that he has done so far has stood the test of time.

“Apart from that I really enjoyed my work to an extent in Super 30. And I saw that again, I messed up the whole first 20 minutes, where I’m playing the young guy. I did too much there. It’s always better to do less. I’m really good at all these films in the last 70 per cent of them. But, in the first 30 per cent, I’m doing too much trying to get the audience in,” he added

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, which was the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit of the same name. Even though Hrithik’s acting in the film garnered good reviews, the film didn’t click with the masses. Hrithik felt that too much exposure to the audience to the original Tamil film could have been one of the reasons for the film’s low performance at the box office.

Hrithik is now busy with director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Fighter.