Hrithik Roshan shares epic family pic on Diwali, ex-wife Sussanne Khan celebrates festival with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan’s Diwali celebrations were exactly as they should be – surrounded by family. The actor shared a rare glimpse of his entire family as they came together to celebrate the festival of lights.

Sharing a host of photos where Hrithik is surrounded by parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky, sister Sunaina and uncle Rajesh Roshan’s family, Hrithik wrote, “Hearts full of love. Eyes full of hope. Here’s looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time , this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better! Let’s go! Happy Diwali ❤️.”

He was also seen with his grandmother in a photo.

Hrithik’s two sons celebrated Diwali with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sharing a photo in which the trio was dressed in their ethnic best, Sussanne wrote, “May all the light in the world surround us today, and through the rest of this year..Let there only be Love, joy, empowerment and grace… Happy Diwali 🪔 to all of us and our loved ones ⭐🪔🧿♥️♥️♥️ #lightandlove #happinessandhealth #graceandgratitude #Diwali2021.” Hrithik and Sussanne remain friends after their divorce and co-parent their two children, Hrihaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik returned to film sets recently as he stars in Vikram Vedha remake co-starring Saif Ali Khan. His last release was the hit War. Calling his team the ‘hero’, Hrithik had written about his new film, “Hero walking on to set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him,” as the caption.

His colleagues from the industry welcomed his move. Ranveer Singh wrote, “Let’s go Vedha Bhai,” Ishaan Khatter wrote, “The music tho”, Himansh Kohli called the video “fire”, Saleem Javed wrote, “Can’t wait for your next.”