Hrithik Roshan reacts as ex-wife Sussanne says ‘I think I am a boy’, posts a gender-fluid photo

Hrithik Roshan’s former wife, celebrity interior designer, Sussanne Khan, on Wednesday shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, “Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy… #wednesdaymood #genderfluid”.

Sussanne in this picture can be seen wearing a loose crisp white shirt and black ripped denims paired with trendy white sneakers, as she stands facing a mirror that also shows off her chic large wardrobe.

Sussanne’s cool pictures have always invited a lot of comments from her friends and family. Hrithik Roshan also reacted to this picture and wrote, “hahaha nice pic.” Her longtime friend Ravina Tondon also loved the picture and wrote, “That’s with most Scorpio women.”

Hrithik and Sussanne, who got married in 2004 after many years of friendship and courtship, parted ways in 2014 after being married for 14 years. Both of them have been appreciative of each other ever since. Sussanne and Hrithik have always cheered each other for their various projects. Sussanne had also wished Hrithik on his birthday in January this years with a heartwarming post. Sharing a montage of pictures of Hrithik with his sons, she had called Hrithik, the “best dad in the world”.

Back in 2020 when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced, Sussanne had shared that she had temporarily moved in with the Roshans so their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan can spend quality time with both their parents. Sussanne had also opened up about how important it was for her and Hrithik to co-parent their sons during the pandemic, She had shared on Instagram, “When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us.”