Sussanne Khan is living it up with Arslan Goni in California: ‘Summer of 2022’

Hrithik Roshan’s ex and designer Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni are currently letting their hair down in the US. Sussanne recently shared a couple of photos from her summer vacation on social media.

While one picture is a selfie, titled ‘An actor out alone,’ the other one features her with rumoured beau and actor Arslan Goni.

In the latter photo, Sussanne is seen posing alongside Arslan cutely in a selfie, captioned, “Summer of 2022.” The actor was tagged by Khan, which she followed up with multiple hearts and flower emojis. While Sussanne is dressed in a purple top in the photo, Arslan opted for a casual black t-shirt.

(Photo: Sussanne/Instagram) (Photo: Sussanne/Instagram)

Even as Sussanne is said to be going steady with Arslan, her former husband and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actor and singer Saba Azad. The duo were recently clicked at filmmaker Karan Johar’s grand birthday bash, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

Sussanne and Hrithik were childhood sweethearts and had been dating for a while before they finally decided to tie the knot in 2000. Their marriage lasted for 14 years, the couple separated in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has multiple projects lined up for release, including Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake with Saif Ali Khan, and the actioner Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The actor was last seen in the blockbuster actioner War alongside Tiger Shroff.