Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne pens note for ‘Mama-Papa’ Rakesh Roshan, Pinky on 50th wedding anniversary: ‘Wish you the world of love’

Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan has wished Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan on their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Sharing a beautiful note on Instagram for her “Mama and Papa”, Sussanne posted a slideshow of several clicks of the senior Roshans celebrating cute family moments. In the photos, we can also see Hrithik Roshan, their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan.

In her caption, Sussanne wrote, “Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.. Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out louds’ and also the best part of life ahead of you… #50yearsofwinning.”

Sussanne was married to Hrithik Roshan for 14 years. Despite their divorce in 2014, the two continue to remain great friends and are often spotted at public events together. Sussanne also shares a great bond with his family.

When the lockdown was announced last year, Sussanne even moved in to Hrithik’s house to ensure their sons do not miss being around both their parents.

The two also celebrated son Hrehaan’s 15th birthday recently. Sussanne took to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate birthday bash and also posted a heart-warming wish for her son.

“To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light… you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart,” Sussanne wrote, along with a collage of photos that captured Hrehaan’s moments with Hrithik, Sussanne, grandparents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan and younger brother Hridhaan.