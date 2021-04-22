scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Latest news

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne pens note for ‘Mama-Papa’ Rakesh Roshan, Pinky on 50th wedding anniversary: ‘Wish you the world of love’

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary with wife Pinky Roshan on Thursday. The couple was wished by son Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2021 4:38:35 pm
hrithik rakesh roshan sussanne khan photosSussanne Khan has a close bond with Hrithik Roshan's family. (Photos: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan has wished Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan on their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Sharing a beautiful note on Instagram for her “Mama and Papa”, Sussanne posted a slideshow of several clicks of the senior Roshans celebrating cute family moments. In the photos, we can also see Hrithik Roshan, their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan.

In her caption, Sussanne wrote, “Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.. Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out louds’ and also the best part of life ahead of you… #50yearsofwinning.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

 

Sussanne was married to Hrithik Roshan for 14 years. Despite their divorce in 2014, the two continue to remain great friends and are often spotted at public events together. Sussanne also shares a great bond with his family.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

When the lockdown was announced last year, Sussanne even moved in to Hrithik’s house to ensure their sons do not miss being around both their parents.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The two also celebrated son Hrehaan’s 15th birthday recently. Sussanne took to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate birthday bash and also posted a heart-warming wish for her son.

“To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light… you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart,” Sussanne wrote, along with a collage of photos that captured Hrehaan’s moments with Hrithik, Sussanne, grandparents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan and younger brother Hridhaan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

varun dhawan, pooja hegde, sara ali khan
Sara Ali Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Pooja Hegde: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement
x